Eagles’ Jalen Carter Cuts Rams’ Rally Short With Clutch Sack to Sew Up Win
There were plenty of heroes for the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's divisional round win against the Los Angeles Rams. Among the most pivotal performances was the one from Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who wreaked havoc in the trenches throughout the game.
Carter had five tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, and one pass defended during the 28–22 win. No moment was more critical than when he burst through the offensive line untouched and brought down Matthew Stafford on third down as the Rams looked to take a late lead.
For whatever reason, the Rams failed to get a body in front of Carter, and he quickly made them regret that decision. He put the inexperience of L.A.'s offensive line on full display while performing a textbook swim move on rookie center Beaux Limmer, who may have been expecting help on the play. Stafford went down for a nine-yard loss, and Philadelphia's defense closed out the game on the next play.
Carter's impressive outing generated plenty of praise from NFL fans.