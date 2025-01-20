Eagles Today

'Special' Barkley's Big Plays Deliver

Saquon Barkley again rushed for over 200 yards against the Los Angeles Rams as the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

John McMullen

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - When Howie Roseman called Saquon Barkley a weapon after veering off his personal tendency at the running back position, who knew the Eagles GM was underselling things.

A 2,005-yard regular season has turned into 2,329 total rushing yards in total this season after the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 Snow Globe-like win over the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s already the third-highest total in NFL single-season history, behind former Denver Hall of Famer Terrell Davis who had 2,476 in 1998-99  and 2,331 in 1997-98.

“Sometimes you know...you chase greatness,” Barkley said. “I want it.” 

Barkley has at least one more game to add to his number and perhaps two if the Eagles can advance to Super Bowl LIX with a win over the Washington Commanders next week.

Barkley ran for 205 yards at 7.9 yards per clip against the Rams with two touchdowns, a 62-yard burst in the first quarter and a 78-yard thunderstrike late in the fourth.

It was a worthy sequel to the 255 Barkley put up on the run support-challenged Rams back in Week 12.

“Given the conditions or not the conditions, it doesn't matter. It's a luxury to have [Barkley], that's for darn sure,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Love him. I can't say enough good things about him and the leadership he brings to this football team and the -- just everything he brings to this football team. 

“He's special.”

MORE NFL: Rams -Eagles Divisional Round Stock Market: Barkley Big Plays And Carter Crushes

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News