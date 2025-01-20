'Special' Barkley's Big Plays Deliver
PHILADELPHIA - When Howie Roseman called Saquon Barkley a weapon after veering off his personal tendency at the running back position, who knew the Eagles GM was underselling things.
A 2,005-yard regular season has turned into 2,329 total rushing yards in total this season after the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 28-22 Snow Globe-like win over the Los Angeles Rams.
That’s already the third-highest total in NFL single-season history, behind former Denver Hall of Famer Terrell Davis who had 2,476 in 1998-99 and 2,331 in 1997-98.
“Sometimes you know...you chase greatness,” Barkley said. “I want it.”
Barkley has at least one more game to add to his number and perhaps two if the Eagles can advance to Super Bowl LIX with a win over the Washington Commanders next week.
Barkley ran for 205 yards at 7.9 yards per clip against the Rams with two touchdowns, a 62-yard burst in the first quarter and a 78-yard thunderstrike late in the fourth.
It was a worthy sequel to the 255 Barkley put up on the run support-challenged Rams back in Week 12.
“Given the conditions or not the conditions, it doesn't matter. It's a luxury to have [Barkley], that's for darn sure,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Love him. I can't say enough good things about him and the leadership he brings to this football team and the -- just everything he brings to this football team.
“He's special.”
MORE NFL: Rams -Eagles Divisional Round Stock Market: Barkley Big Plays And Carter Crushes