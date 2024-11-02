Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea's 3-word reaction to World Series parade
Chelsea Freeman has supported her husband Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers every step of the way during the 2024 MLB season, so it was only fitting that she ended the year next to Freddie in the Dodgers' World Series championship parade.
Freddie Freeman, whose Game 1 heroics jumpstarted LA's dominance in the Fall Classic, was named MVP of the World Series.
Chelsea, meanwhile, was the WAG MVP thanks to her stunning fits for every game.
On Friday, it was no different for Chelsea, who brought the "Parade Glam" and stole the show with her bombshell look.
After the parade, Chelsea took to Instagram to share some photos from the afternoon and share her gratitude to the City of Los Angeles with a simple, straightforward message. "Thank you LA!" she wrote, along with a photo of herself, Freddie, and their three kids.
The Freemans have fully embraced LA since Freddie signed with the Dodgers after leading the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title, and the city has welcomed them with open arms.
It's great to see that bond between a player and the fanbase he entertains week in and week out.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles. Expect to see some Dodgers championship gear coming soon
