Giants QBs Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart Crushed Side-By-Side With WAGS Ciara, Marissa

The New York Giants quarterbacks were representing at the 2026 NFL Honors awards show Thursday night in San Francisco, California. It was the WAGs in Ciara in and Marissa Ayers that crushed them and stole the show, however.

The 37-year-old Wilson started the year off at the Giants starter but after three games lost his job to the 22-year-old rookie Dart, who was up for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last night.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddle up their teammates prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Both Ciara and Ayers stunned in their dresses last night. First, the 40-year-old recording artist Ciara always is queen on a red carpet.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ciara on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Instagram model Ayers showed off her best as well in a stunning gold dress.

Body Armor > NFL Honors pic.twitter.com/yJ0ITt88Fn — Jaxson Dart Lover (@ILoveJaxDart) February 6, 2026

The Giants stars and their WAGs would get together for an epic side-by-side pose where the girls clearly ruled.

That’s two different generations right there with Wilson and Ciara married since 2016 with four kids between them, and Dart and Ayers just going IG official last month.

Dart is the future in the NFL while Wilson is nearing the end of his brilliant 13-year career that includes one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. We know who he will be rooting for come Sunday.

No doubt, this isn’t the last we’ve heard of from Wilson and Ciara, and Dart and Ayers this week with the big game two days away.

Just look at Wilson and Ciara last year hitting up several parties.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at last year’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans, Louisiana. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

