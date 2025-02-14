Hailee Steinfeld has Valentine’s Day plan for Josh Allen that Bills fans will love
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld had their big public coming out party together at the NFL Honors 2025 awards in New Orleans, Louisiana, last week.
The 28-year-old actress wowed in her black dress matching the Buffalo Bills quarterback, while showing off her engagement ring for the first time. After Allen won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and they shared a heartfelt kiss, he gave the sweetest shoutout to Steinfeld in his speech.
While it was also a big Super Bowl Sunday for Steinfeld with her Novartis breast cancer awareness ad running where she slayed a one-shoulder fit, she had a major business announcement this week with her own cocktail brand, “Angel Margaritas” launching. An ad for it showed her in a stunning denim top showing off her abs.
The couple that has been together since 2023 and got engaged in November has been largely private outside of last week. Steinfeld did reveal, however, her Valentine’s Day plans in her Beau Society fan newsletter issue #24:
”Let the night be what it is. Comparison is the thief of joy, especially on Valentine's Day. Turn off your phone and do what sounds fun to you. For me, Valentine's Day will most likely be a low-key evening. We'll pull out a recipe we haven't tried, cook it together, and turn in early. As much as I want to go on Pinterest and turn my house into a Valentine's Day party (every single year), it always ends up being something way more casual, like a red balloon tied on a barstool in the kitchen next to a plate of pink-frosted cookies. So if you find yourself on the couch watching Notting Hill with a bowl of popcorn and pink M&Ms on Friday night, same.”
Bills fans will love the evening being low-key as their star quarterback needs to chill and rest up for next season. He’s earned it. Plus, he can’t get hurt in ways like slipping on the Buffalo ice if he’s chilling with Steinfeld at home.
Here’s to a chill, yet romantic Valentine’s Day to the Queen of Buffalo and her MVP man.
