Ilia Topuria wife Giorgina Uzcategui pens heartfelt note after UFC 308
UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is in the books, and it was a historic night for UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria defended his title in show-stopping fashion.
The 145-pound kind became the first man to ever knock out former champion Max Holloway after starching him with a left hook in the third round.
After the big win, Topuria was as humble as ever and thanked his family and friends in the cage.
MORE: Ilia Topuria wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's stunning in-cage victory fit
One of the many loved ones in the Octagon during Topuria's post-fight interview was his wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. After the bout, she went to social media to share photos from fight week along with a heartfelt message for the champ.
"The road to victory is not difficult... it is SUPER difficult. Do not fade away despite the darkness, fear, unfavorable and adverse situations presenting itself just before achieving the goal," she wrote on Instagram.
MORE: UFC ring girl Carly Baker shares flirty locker room selfies at UFC 308
"Day after day in the desert where many times the mind says: quit already, it's enough and overcome that barrier again and again.. it is extremely difficult and humanly impossible for many."
MORE: Paige VanZant shares selfie update after Power Slap fight in Abu Dhabi
She continued, "But there is a deadly weapon against it and that is FAITH to believe in your vision even when everything looks unfavorable KEEP BELIEVING and keep going, get up again and again, encourage yourself over and over and many times forgive yourself over and over.
MORE: UFC star Tracy Cortez drops sideline stunner in mini shorts on MNF
"No matter what the situation is, as long as the intentions of your heart are good, never stop believing that victory belongs to you and on the way to achieving it, every stone or stumble will have forged also a better version of you."
Giorgina and Ilia have two children together: a son born in 2019 and a daughter born in 2024.
She is a businesswoman who founded the company "Future & Energy," which works to find sustainable solutions to better the practices and behaviors of society.
With the win over Holloway, Topuria advanced to 16-0 in his professional career with 6 wins by knockout, 8 by submission, and two by decision. The sky is the limit for one of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the UFC.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension