'I absolutely love it': Tom Brady on J.J. McCarthy’s emotional Vikings comeback

McCarthy helped lead a furious fourth-quarter comeback in his debut, which left future Hall of Famer Tom Brady impressed.

Jonathan Harrison

J.J. McCarthy scores on a rushing touchdown against the Bears.
J.J. McCarthy scores on a rushing touchdown against the Bears.
J.J. McCarthy's heroics in Monday's 27-24 come-from-behind win has garnered significant attention, including from future Hall of Famer and current FOX NFL analyst Tom Brady.

"I absolutely love it when I see that type of emotion," said Brady when talking about the emotions McCarthy displayed during the Vikings' 21-point fourth quarter. "I think it brings you to kind of a higher level of focus. Stands in there, takes a hit, makes a great throw. That game is all about emotional being at kind of a feverish pitch, but also controlled."

Down 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter on Monday night in his hometown of Chicago, McCarthy led three touchdown drives over a 10-minute span that helped spur the Vikings to a season-opening win. McCarthy's emotional reaction after scoring the game-sealing touchdown on a 14-yard run went viral, as the 22-year-old quarterback was visibly jacked up, pumping his arms and screaming. He was then swarmed by teammates and coaching staff following the touchdown.

"That was an eruption a little bit of our sideline and kind of what was keeping it together kind of let out in that moment," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. "It was big-time to see the team. They voted him a captain. They clearly see something in him. We do as well. This is one game. He did an unbelievable job leading this team back to win. It was a total team effort. But we will use this as a major, major growth moment, and we've got a short week and got to get ready to go.”

"I could get there emotionally in a way that probably didn't look like it on my face," Brady said. "I think J.J. expresses that a little bit more."

"I just think that emotion, when you're electrified as a player, you play with the most focus, the most anticipation. Everything ends up being at the highest sense of alertness," Brady continued. "So, I love that aspect of his game. You know, he's just got to keep that going for a long time. That, I believe, is part of your conditioning and that ability to elevate your teammates as well in those big moments."

