Jake Paul Shares Kiss With Fiancée Jutta Leerdam at Olympics Before JD Vance Hang

Jake Paul has touchdown in Italy to cheer on fiancée and Dutch star speed skater Jutta Leerdam where the two shared a touching moment.

The 27-year-old Leerdam has been in the headlines a lot lately not just because she’s competing in the 2026 Winter Games, but beause she caused a stir traveling to Milan in Paul’s private jet, flexing that baller lifestyle.

The seven-time world champion Leerdam then decided to skip being with the Netherlands for the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed instead.

With Paul there, she now has her number one fan to cheer her on no matter what. Expect a lot of this when she’s competing:

Paul’s sweet moment with Leerdam

Upon arrival, Paul posted bringing Leerdam flowers and sharing a kiss.

They’d then take this adorable selfie together.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam competes in her signature event the 1000m on Friday. She took home a silver medal in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Paul sits between JD Vance and Usha

Paul, who was just with President Donald Trump last month, caused his own stir when he then rooted on Team USA hockey while sitting with Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha.

Jake Paul is sitting in between the Vice President and Second Lady as they watch a hockey game at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/V27nd1i1z9 — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) February 7, 2026

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

