Eagles’ Video Shows Jalen Hurts’s Powerful Message to Team Night Before Super Bowl
No Super Bowl content is too much Super Bowl content on a Sunday with no football, and luckily the Philadelphia Eagles are keeping us fed.
Exactly seven days after the Birds trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the team has released footage of its final meeting ahead of the big game, during which multiple players spoke in hopes of motivating those with whom they share the field.
Among those with a message to send were running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts, both of whom have since become the de facto poster children for the victory considering 1.) Hurts won MVP, and 2.) Barkley's inspiring story and historic playoff run.
As one of the newest additions to Philly's offense, Barkley took a moment to thank the team for welcoming him in before noting that, despite what the outside world might think, the Chiefs are not infallible.
"I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone in this room. I want to thank you guys for welcoming me in and showing so much love and so much support," the running back began. As I watched film throughout the whole week, my confidence has grown even more, and I hope you guys are feeling the same thing. These guys can't f--- with us. They really can't. I don't care how many times they've been here, I don't care how many times they've won it. They haven't seen a team like this."
Hurts's words in particular are quite striking, as they allude to the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII in 2023.
"The last time being here, that s--- changed my life," the QB says in the clip. "It changed my life and it changed my mentality, and it changed everything. For so long, I was seeking. What would I do when I got this moment again? What would I do when this opportunity met me again? On the biggest stage, everybody watching. And I didn't get benched, I put on a good show. And I couldn't have done that without you guys. But I left that mother------ so empty. Don't s--- else matter but winning.
"And when you talk about team sports and you talk about everything that we've gone through, that's been the mission this whole mother------- time. For all the hard work and everything that we've been able to do to this point, take it one play at a time ... and ask yourself how you want to be remembered."
The Eagles narrowly lost that game 38–35, also vs. the Chiefs, and it was clearer than ever in the lead-up to last Sunday's rematch that Hurts never recovered from the pain of the defeat. Hopefully, with a Lombardi Trophy officially secured, he gets to relax a bit on that front.
Watch the Eagles' full video below: