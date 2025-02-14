Iconic Philly Landmark Gets Jalen Hurts-Themed Makeover Ahead of Super Bowl Parade
The City of Brotherly Love is in for an aptly scheduled Valentine's Day Super Bowl celebration on Friday, as the Philadelphia Eagles return to parade through the city's green-and-white streets, Lombardi Trophy in tow.
And in honor of the impending procession, it would appear Jordan Brand has transformed an iconic Philadelphia landmark to celebrate none other than the Super Bowl LIX MVP.
Off the heels of its electric "Love, Hurts" campaign, which served to address Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts's haters directly, the brand replicated the name of the ad using the Philadelphia LOVE statue. Specifically, it added a comma after LOVE and propped up the word "HURTS" in big red letters.
Fans and reporters shared photos of the reimagined sign to social media ahead of the parade.
What a perfect addition to an already buzzing city, and on Valentine's Day, no less. The parade will officially kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 14.