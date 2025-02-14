Jalen Hurts Had Classy Message for Eagles Fans During Super Bowl Parade
Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to the city on Friday to celebrate the team's second Super Bowl title. Thousands of Philadelphians flooded the streets in honor of the Eagles' dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and the second championship the franchise has brought to the city in the last eight years.
Eagles players clearly loved the massive turnout and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts delivered a classy message to the fanbase while being interviewed by Fox 29 on one of the parade buses.
"It's an honor to truly lead this city," Hurts said when asked what it feels like to be a beloved figure among fans. "To play the role that I play. I know a lot of people do a lot to watch us come play on Sundays and we leave it all out there on the field. It's just a moment to celebrate... Eagles fans are always going to show up. Eagles everywhere always show up and do a great job."
It's clear Hurts is basking in the moment after a long season and a hard-fought playoff run. He deserves to do so. The former second-round pick was immaculate in the postseason and earned his Super Bowl MVP trophy.
Now he'll be loved by Eagles fans forever. And he's clearly happy to give the fanbase their flowers.