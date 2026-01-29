Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Turns Heads in White Blazer Fit Before Novak Djokovic Match

Laila Hasanovic has caused quite a stir by bucking the trend of A-list tennis WAGs, choosing her modeling career over branded-content deals at the Australian Open.

Laila Hasanovic with her full look at the Venice Film Festival | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Unlike Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who made a reported $498,000 at tennis' first major in Melbourne, more than her No. 9 ranked American partner who took home $480,000 before losing in the fourth round, or Alexander Zverev's new lady, Caroline Daur, who has been flexing partnership deals with Polo Ralph Lauren, Jannik Sinner's partner, who went public with the four-time major winner late last year, was walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week and her home country's Copenhagen Fashion Week instead.

Laila Hasanovic and Jannik Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals. | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Her boyfriend Sinner, 24, who is looking to win the Australian Open for the third straight year and capture his fifth Grand Slam title, faces 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic tonight, who was extremely lucky to have Lorenzo Musetti retire with an injury in the quarterfinals, even though the Italian was up two sets to love.

I was on my way home. Heal well my friend. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/wUwBy8oH9X — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 28, 2026

Hasanovic has been sharing her fantastic looks on her Instagram Stories in the freezing cold compared to Melbourne's summer heat, but Laila's latest fit, a plunging neckline white blazer ensemble, was pure fire at the Elle Denmark-Adoore dinner to celebrate Adoore's SS26 collection.

Apparently if you're blonde and beautiful, the Adoore sport coat is a must-have fashion staple, given that fellow model Filippa Ludvig wore the same exact thing. (And you'll see Hasanovic in it again on the third slide on the Elle Denmark-Adoore IG carousel post below.)

Laila also had another showstopper blazer yesterday

Laila Hasanovic arriving on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and La Grazia film gala screening at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Apparently suit jackets are a must-have item this season, since Hasanovic showed off a black blazer with the sparkly sheer top underneath, sharing her journey from behind the scenes to the runway.

Before living the fabulous model life in Paris and Denmark, Hasanovic also had a romantic getaway in the French Alps.

Unfortunately, her mom had to substitute for Sinner, who had to be in Australia to prepare for his title defense, making headlines for his $1 million missed serve.

Maybe Hasanovic will be there at the last minute to cheer from the Italian's players box if he makes the finals, especially if it's another Alcaraz showdown, or she'll just continue to slay breathtaking looks continents away, with the World No. 2 having his heart grow fonder with the time apart.

Laila Hasanovic shows off a fantastic fit in a selfie. | Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

