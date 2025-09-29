MRI Reveals Painful Truth About Giants WR Malik Nabers’ Injury
The New York Giants’ first win of 2025 was indeed marred by the terrible news regarding receiver Malik Nabers, who crumpled to the MetLife Stadium turf midway through the second quarter, clutching his right knee.
Nabers, according to the NFL Network, has indeed suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
It’s a crushing blow for a Giants offense that had such a big role for the second-year receiver, who, in particular, was a big asset to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Nabers was injured at the 6:18 mark in the second quarter on a 3rd-and-10. He went deep along the Chargers' sideline for a pass during which his leg appeared to get stuck in an awkward position. He then landed hard on the turf, clutching his right leg.
As the team’s medical folks rushed to attend to him, they were soon joined by Nabers’s teammates and coaches, who helped their fallen teammate onto a cart that took the receiver off to the locker room for further evaluation.
Nabers finishes his injury-shortened season with 18 catches on 25 pass targets (51.4%) for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants now have a decision to make regarding how they plan to fill his spot.
Do they stay with what they have and use Nabers’ roster spot to add a kicker to the 53? Or do they look to sign another receiver, such as perhaps Odell Beckham Jr, to come in and fill the spot?
The Giants will almost certainly conduct a workout for receivers in the coming days, so they can start preparing ahead of that. It would be surprising if Beckham is not among those they work out.
Nabers, meanwhile, will undergo surgery at some point in the next several weeks, once any swelling subsides in his knee.
If there is any good to come out of this situation, it’s that his injury happened early enough in the season that he should be fully ready to go come 2026.
But make no mistake about it; Nabers’s injury is a crushing blow to an offense that had such a big role for him, especially now with the change at quarterback.
Head coach Brian Daboll is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday.
