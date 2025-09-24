Why Jordon Hudson's alleged $2 million wealth before Bill Belichick doesn't add up
A new exclusive story by Us Weekly came out on Wednesday that features North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. While it’s full of many details, one in particular about Hudson’s wealth before she met the coach doesn’t add up.
The 73-year-old Belichick and the 24-year-old Hudson kept their relationship pretty hidden but over the past year have really been in the news cycle going viral for photos like Hudson doing yoga on the beach on the coach’s hands and feet, and for her antics costing UNC $200k with HBO’s Hard Knocks.
RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson trolled by UCF football after UNC loss
With Belichick coaching his first season of college ball after 24 with the New England Patriots that includes winning six Super Bowls, Hudson continues to be a center of attention. She wore a sparkly fit for the home opener and then had an awkward moment at the press conference, and she was just seen at last weekend’s loss at the Central Florida Knights giving the a coach a pep talk and waiting for the dejected Belichick in the tunnel following the game.
After all that, Us Weekly magazine dropped this story and cover about Belichick and Hudson:
Within the article is this nugget about the beauty pageant queen Hudson: “Another source told Us in May that cashing in is not Hudson’s M.O. “[Jordon] already had money and was living a happy and comfortable life before Bill,” said the source, adding that she had an estimated net worth between $1 million and $2 million thanks to her modeling career and real estate gig. ‘She has apartments in Massachusetts,’ the source said. ‘She made her own money.’ In April, multiple outlets reported that Hudson has a real estate portfolio estimated at $8 million. Per property records viewed by Realtor.com, she’d purchased three multifamily homes in the greater Boston area in December 2023, the same year she was first spotted with Belichick.”
The problem with that source is the real timeline of their relationship has her possibly being 19 in reporting Pablo Torre did. There are more details about her age discrepancies here.
She even revealed their relationship was longer than initially reported on New Year’s Eve.
While she may have had some money before Belichick, when she met the Patriots coach at the time that $2 million number doesn’t seem to add up.
All that matters as if they are truly happy as sources in the article say they are regardless of how much or little Hudson had when they met.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career