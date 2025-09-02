The Athlete Lifestyle logo

TCU star Bud Clark has Bill Belichick 'girlfriend' burn after UNC blowout win

It was a rough start for 73-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson in an embarrassing 48-14 loss.

Matthew Graham

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It sure started off great for Bill Belichick in a euphoric opening drive to make it 7-0.

Then reality set in and the disrespected TCU Horned Frogs, who got all the way to the College Football Playoff Championship only a couple of years ago, opened up a can of you know what in demolishing the North Carolina Tar Heels, 48-14.

Bill Belichick, Sonny Dykes
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How bad was it? Per ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell, in 511 games throughout his legendary New England Patriots career winning six Super Bowls, his team gave up 48 points zero times. The 73-year-old UNC head coach is one for one in his college football career for that dubious distinction.

TCU star safety Bud Clark let Belichick know how he felt, and had a burn that included his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend," Clark said on a social media livestream.

Fans and media naturally crushed Belichick and Hudson, most of them R-rated and much worse.

One of the most consistent themes was the final score almost reflecting Hudson and Belichick's 49 year age difference, not quite getting there at only 34 points.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

TCU Football's official X handle had some fun too, making fun of the Hulu "Hard Knocks" knockoff after the venerable HBO docuseries dumped Hudson and Belichick over creative differences.

"When does episode one come out?," read the TCU tweet.

Will Belichick and Hudson go down in a blaze of glory or have the last laugh by season's end?

It's off to a terrible start.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

