TCU star Bud Clark has Bill Belichick 'girlfriend' burn after UNC blowout win
It sure started off great for Bill Belichick in a euphoric opening drive to make it 7-0.
Then reality set in and the disrespected TCU Horned Frogs, who got all the way to the College Football Playoff Championship only a couple of years ago, opened up a can of you know what in demolishing the North Carolina Tar Heels, 48-14.
How bad was it? Per ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell, in 511 games throughout his legendary New England Patriots career winning six Super Bowls, his team gave up 48 points zero times. The 73-year-old UNC head coach is one for one in his college football career for that dubious distinction.
TCU star safety Bud Clark let Belichick know how he felt, and had a burn that included his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend," Clark said on a social media livestream.
Fans and media naturally crushed Belichick and Hudson, most of them R-rated and much worse.
One of the most consistent themes was the final score almost reflecting Hudson and Belichick's 49 year age difference, not quite getting there at only 34 points.
TCU Football's official X handle had some fun too, making fun of the Hulu "Hard Knocks" knockoff after the venerable HBO docuseries dumped Hudson and Belichick over creative differences.
"When does episode one come out?," read the TCU tweet.
Will Belichick and Hudson go down in a blaze of glory or have the last laugh by season's end?
It's off to a terrible start.
