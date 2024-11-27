Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld flaunts legs in miniskirt with slippers
Like her Buffalo Bills man, Hailee Steinfeld has been on fire lately.
The 27-year-old actress, singer, influencer, and girlfriend of quarterback Josh Allen has recently turned up the heat in the kitchen wearing a shoestring tank top, rocking a blinding, sparkly fit revealing her abs, and slaying a black and white minidress.
She’s also shown off how much she looks like her tiny purse dog while going makeup-free.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld gives twin purse dog next-level makeover
The Netflix star of Arcane Season 2 just released an unusual look in a miniskirt and slippers combo while promoting her newsletter, showing she can turning any combination into a winning one.
She even has the dark shades on at night and a giant cake by her.
Steinfeld’s newsletter called Beau Society is where she has a deeper connection with her fans and talks about everything going on in her life. She’s dropping another issue the day after Thanksgiving.
RELATED: 3 ways Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen top Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for No. 1 NFL duo
Steinfeld boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Besides Arcane, she’s known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
She’s been romantically linked to the 28-year-old Allen ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
With the Allen and the Bills playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what’s supposed to be a frigid, snowy game, Steinfeld will need to wear more than a miniskirt and some slippers if she shows up.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss