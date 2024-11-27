Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld gives twin purse dog next-level makeover
Hailee Steinfeld is used to getting glammed up and playing roles as an actress. Her dog Martini reversed roles with her in an epic photo.
The 27-year-old star actress and girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen loves her dogs Martini and Brando. Both dogs are tiny Yorkshire Terriers. She’s recently showed off her perfectly manicured Martini as two look like twins.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld blinded by her sparkly eye-popping fit
Steinfeld and Allen also went to a teammate’s pet adoption fundraiser where they were surrounded by adorable puppies.
In her latest post for her newsletter Beau Society where she interacts at a deeper level with her fans, Steinfeld showed of a next-level makeover to Martini with her bow and hairstyle, while Steinfeld herself went makeup-free and causal.
Wow, that’s quite the look Martini has going on. So adorable. Steinfeld also looks amazing with her natural beauty herself.
Steinfeld said in her newsletter she is currently cozy with the snow is falling.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld slays in sheer black ‘fire’ dress
With massive snowfall and single digit windchill expected for Sunday’s Bills game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, will Steinfeld show up to watch her man play? If not, she can stay at home with her adorable dog Martini (and Brando) and maybe do another makeover.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss