Big games from Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards lead Wolves past Kings
Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards provided a true first glimpse of what they can do together.
Randle scored a game-high 33 points and Edwards hit a pair of clutch free throws in the waning seconds to lift the Timberwolves to a 117-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings Thursday night in Sacramento, Calif.
After getting a stop with 25.1 seconds remaining and the game tied 115-115, Edwards drove to the rim and missed the layup but was fouled on the play. He drilled both free throws for the go-ahead points with just 2.4 seconds remaining, and Keegan Murray's look at a potential game-winning 3-pointer didn't fall as the Wolves won their first game of the season.
Edwards finished with 32 points on 10-for-24 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Randle scored his 33 points on 13-for-17 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3, five rebounds and four assists.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Timberwolves (1-1). The offense was once again disjointed for much of the night, and they had 16 turnovers overall. There were also defensive lapses, and the Kings' trio of Demar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Murray combined for 73 points. Thankfully, the Wolves had Edwards and Randle to offset them.
DeRozan led the Kings (0-1) with 26 points and eight rebounds.
After trailing at the half and seeing their deficit balloon in a third quarter filled with defensive miscues, the Wolves started to find their rhythm, going on a 13-2 run to close the quarter and taking an 89-88 lead into the final frame of play.
Edwards played the part of the closer, scoring 23 of his 32 points after the halftime break. His efforts helped the Wolves overcome a six-point fourth-quarter deficit, and ultimately, he closed out the game with a pair of free throws.
It was Randle who got the Wolves started and who helped them overcome the disjointed offense early. The Wolves had eight first-quarter turnovers, but Randle helped offset them with 11 first quarter points. He continued to keep them afloat in the second quarter, pouring in 11 more points in the frame to keep Minnesota within 59-55 at the halftime break.
No other Wolves starters finished in double figures. In the battle between last season's contenders for sixth man of the year, Naz Reid outdueled Malik Monk. Reid finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists off the bench for Minnesota, while Monk had 17 points, four assists and a rebound for the Kings.