After 'shocking' trade, Julius Randle's wife pleasantly surprised by 'gorgeous' Minnesota
Minnesota sure is nice. It has four spectacular seasons, the people are mostly kind, there are countless parks and playgrounds, the lakes are great and the food is good. Summers here are amazing and winters last way too long, but that's what makes Minnesota the Bold North.
For outsiders who find themselves in Minnesota, the reviews are almost always positive. The same goes for the newest member of the Timberwolves, Julius Randle. Well, we'll let his wife, Kendra Randle, speak on his behalf.
"The past 72 hours have been crazy, to say the least. This is actually our first time that we've been traded in 11 seasons, which is pretty good for the NBA," Kendra said in a TikTok. "But the timing isn't the easiest because our son already started school. We have two boys, they are 7 and 2, and our 7-year-old had already started second grade."
She said they flew to Minnesota almost immediately after learning of the trade in order to figure out how to keep their family life as normal as possible after the blockbuster trade that also brought Donte DiVincenzo and Keita Bates-Diop to Minnesota while sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York.
"We have to find a house, schools for our kids, get settled in, get [Julius] all organized because as soon as the trade is finalized he starts practice and training camp with the team immediately," she said.
The trade was finalized by the NBA on Wednesday and Randle, DiVincenzo and Bates-Diop were formally introduced to Minnesota media on Thursday morning.
So far, it's all good — and pleasantly surprising — for the Randles in Minnesota.
"I'm not going to lie, when we heard Minnesota it was pretty shocking, although we were so ready to leave New York. Living in a condo with two kids is so hard. I don't care what anyone says, it was a great experience but we were already looking to move outside of the city. It was getting so hard and overwhelming for us because my husband is from Texas and I'm from Kentucky and that's just not how we grew up," Kendra explained.
"When we heard Minnesota it was pretty shocking. But when we got here, we were driving around and I'm like, 'these neighborhoods are gorgeous,' like we love it. It's so beautiful, the people are so nice, there's so many nice restaurants. It's just things that you wouldn't know. I know it gets cold, but it's cold in New York, too, and I heard they make the most of the snow here so we're really excited for a new switch up, a new chapter for our family."
Kendra said they are "super blessed" to "have the means" to handle a significant life change that impacts far more than the player in the headlines.
In less than two weeks the Randles could find themselves back in New York when the Wolves play the Knicks in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden.