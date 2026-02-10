Jutta Leerdam’s Sisters Turn Heads at Olympics Celebrating Gold Medal

Jutta Leerdam and fiancé Jake Paul aren’t the only ones celebrating her big gold medal, her two sisters posted a video praising her while turning heads.

The seven-time world champion speed skater Leerdam won her first gold in the 1000m for the Netherlands with an Olympic record time of 1:12.31, edging out Dutch teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After Leerdam won, Paul broke down in tears as he was overcome by joy.

On Tuesday, Leerdam was still celebrating her moment with a “diva” dance with her gold medal, and biting it as if it were food alongside Paul.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Her sisters, Merel Leerdam and Beaudine Leerdam who look like her, got in on the joy and posted this happy video with Jutta. They wrote, “NO WORDS. 🥹 ❤️ Our sister is a Olympic champion!!!”

Before winning, the 27-year-old Jutta has been under scrutiny for her antics at the Winter Olympicsafter her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed instead.

Her sisters had joined her on that private jet as seen in this video of them together on it.

No doubt we will be hearing more from the Leerdams these Olympics. Jutta skates again in the 500m on February 15. For now, she can enjoy this moment with her sisters.

