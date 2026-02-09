Jutta Leerdam Swept Off Feet By Jake Paul in Sweet Olympic Gold Celebration Moment

Jutta Leerdam won the gold medal she was missing, and she did it with an Olympic record time. Her fiancé Jake Paul was there to witness it and had a special moment of celebration with her afterward at the Milano Cortina Games.

The 27-year-old Leerdam with a time of 1:12.31 edged out teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced and got silver. Now, the seven-time world champion Leerdam has her gold.

Jutta Leerdam, whose fiancée is Jake Paul, just set an Olympic record and took gold in the women's 1000m 🤯 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/cquAqmok7C — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2026

Paul broke down in tears in an emotional moment right after (see related link above).

He then had this proud post for her:

Jutta Leerdam wins gold | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam took home silver in the event in the 2022 Beijing Games.

It also erases the scrutiny she’s been under during the Milano Cortina Games after her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed.

After sharing a sweet kiss upon his arrival, Paul was overcome with joy when he saw her and picked Leerdam up for a kiss in a gold medal-worthy moment for the couple. He wrote, “we just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. the doc will tell. words cant describe how proud of you i am. @juttaleerdam” while sharing the video.

It’s a day they won’t forget.

we just witnessed one of the most important sporting moments ever. the doc will tell. words cant describe how proud of you i am. pic.twitter.com/yfoM5OA4Ef — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

