Knicks Could Negotiate New Contract With Karl-Anthony Towns
As a member of the All-NBA Team this season, New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for a contract extension.
Towns has a while until he becomes a free agent, but added security is certainly never a bad thing for a player in the NBA.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks looks into Towns' contract situation with the Knicks.
"Towns continues to play at an All-NBA level offensively, and as a result should be in the discussion to receive a new contract. He joined Nikola Jokic as the only players this season to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 40% shooting on 3-pointers. Towns' 56 double-doubles were the third most in the league," Marks wrote.
"But here is where things get complicated."
"Towns is under contract for the next three seasons ($53.1 million, $57.1 million and $61 million). The last year is a player option. By extending his contract an additional two years and $150 million, New York would be paying a player in his mid-30s an average salary of $75 million."
The Knicks may be hesitant to commit longer than three years to Towns given the fact that the team is still looking to make upgrades. There's a chance that Towns gets traded in the offseason in order to land a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant, so the Knicks likely won't make a move to extend him.
If the Knicks strike out on those players this offseason, the door may re-open for Towns as the deadline for an extension isn't until Oct. 20. However, the Knicks need to figure out if he is part of the long-term puzzle before giving him any more money beyond what he is owed in his current contract.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!