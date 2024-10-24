Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods reposts quote after Kyle Jenner throws her under bus
Jordyn Woods probably thought it was finally over.
After Kylie Jenner surprisingly posted on TikTok in early September a reunion with the influencer and aspiring designer where Woods was front and center with her former bestie and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau, she probably thought the drama had ended after the 2019 fallout when Woods allegedly had a tryst with Jenner’s sister, Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Kardashian and Thompson have two children together: True, age 6, and Tatum, 2.)
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ ‘fairytale’ ice dispels Karl-Anthony Towns engagement rumors
Well, a little more than a month later, Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend was called out by Jenner, 27. (KAT’s stunning trade to the New York Knicks seems trivial compared to this drama.)
“I was heartbroken,” Jenner told Elle. “We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance. Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that. I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”
Before the fallout, Woods was also a part of Jenner’s wildly successful Kylie Cosmetics with the Kylie x Jordyn Collection, which has made the fifth-most followed person on Instagram nearly a billionaire. Woods, also 27, has built out her own career, and after attending KAT’s season opener with his new team (and hanging with her fellow Knicks WAGs), unfortunately a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, she’s been the perfect match with the bright lights of the Big Apple with her fantastic fits.
Woods hasn’t directly acknowledged the Jenner interview yet, but she did post an inspirational quote on her Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night
“There’s so much silent work you have to put in that nobody will ever know about,” it reads. “That’s where the true grind lives. Do it without any applause or any recognition. Do it for YOU.”
It might not have anything to do with Jenner’s Elle November cover interview, but the timing was within hours of when the “heartbroken” portion started going viral.
