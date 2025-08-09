Vanessa Bryant and daughters pose with much-taller Dodgers star Freddie Freeman
It was a night to remember for the Bryant family at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday night vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. From Kobe Bryant’s bobblehead night, to his 8-year-old daughter Bianka throwing out the first pitch, to the family posing with Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, and Capri, 6, were all there for the big night. They are also huge Dodgers fans — as was the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe — and regularly attend games including Natalia and mom looking like twins sitting together, and Natalia watching so intensely like she was dad playing in a game. Vanessa also paid tribute to them winning the World Series last season with a special Kobe video in his Dodgers fit.
The Dodgers even gifted the Bryants some sweet custom jerseys recently.
For Friday’s giveaway, the Dodgers had this Kobe bobblehead in his Lakers uniform with his Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway sneakers on.
Then Bianka went out and crushed her first pitch, followed by the family posing for pictures.
They followed up the family pictures with one with first baseman and World Series hero Freeman, who towered over them at 6-foot-5.
He’s almost as tall as the 6-foot-6 Kobe was.
What an amazing moment, and an amazing scene for the Bryant family on Friday. No doubt, Kobe was smiling down watching his family at the game and his daughter’s pitch.
