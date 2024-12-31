Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe’s daughters having heartwarming holiday ski-slopes fun
The holiday season must be so tough for Vanessa Bryant and her daughters with the death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna coming in January, but she’s choosing to enjoy family time and sharing the adorable moments from this year’s Christmas break.
Vanessa, 42, has shown she’s in the holiday spirit while remembering husband Kobe (and Gigi) with elite Christmas gifts to friends Russell Wilson and Ciara, as well as former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and his family. She even customized her Elf on the Shelf to honor her late husband with an amazing tribute.
Vanessa has shared a lot of heartwarming family moments this year with Natalia, 21, Bianka 8, and Capri, 4, all in their cute Halloween costumes, and on a country-style family Thanksgiving trip, and Bianka’s epic Star Wars birthday party. Now, she shared the Christmas holiday memories where the girls all hit the ski slopes for some snow fun.
What an amazing family Vanessa has and how grown up all the girls have all gotten. To see all their smiles and them having fun definitely is touching. The Bryant family certainly embodies the Mamba Mentality with their perservance and attitude. Kobe and Gigi no doubt are smiling down right along with them.
