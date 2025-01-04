Landry Kiffin shares sweet memories for mom Layla’s birthday amid dad Lane rumors
Landry Kiffin had the most epic birthday in December and shared it with mom Layla Kiffin. Now she’s wishing mom her own happy birthday with a sweet memories post.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had an epic 20th birthday where she outshined dad in fancy fits with mom, then hit up New York City for an epic shopping spree and some fun slaying her look with mom while dad filmed a first-person view.
While rumors have circulated that Lane and Layla are reconciling after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage — especially with his photos like the one after the Gator Bowl win — the family definitely has been spending more time together in the public view like over the holidays.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays her Ole Miss Gator Bowl fit standing next to dad
After the Ole Miss bowl win where Landry shared a sweet moment with dad on the field, she shared some touching photos on Instagram for mom’s 51st birthday.
Landry also has a sister, Presley Kiffin, who is going to USC to play volleyball and showed off her sizzling uniform and a Trojans spirit photo with mom, as well as a brother, Knox, who is an elite high school quarterback in Southern California.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry brings adorable date, dog Juice to Gator Bowl
Landry goes to school at Ole Miss as a sophomore where dad coaches.
Lane also dropped his own birthday wish for Layla, which promoted some reaction from his daughters.
Landry and Presley both took the the comments with Landry saying, “Hard launch” and then “there’s no way,” while Presley just said “ew.” The kids are definitely trolling their parents hard.
Happy birthday to Layla Kiffin.
