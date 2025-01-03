Lane Kiffin shares adorable moment with daughter Landry after Ole Miss Gator Bowl win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had their big moment on the field with a 52-20 beatdown over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. Afterward, his daughter Landry and dad had their own special moment together to savor the victory.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss coach, who also goes to school at the college, has been a bright spot for the team all year with her blue polka dot game day dress, and her custom Rebels jacket next to dad, as well as her team spirit mirror selfie.
For the bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida, Landry slayed next to her dad in her Rebels fit before the game, and even brought an adorable date in Lane’s dog Juice.
Lane took to Instagram to post a touching moment of laughter with Landry after the victory while he posed with the bowl trophy.
Even though the team didn’t make the College Football Playoff to the ire of dad, it was a good day to be a Kiffin.
Landry, who is a sophomore, was the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss in the first place. This moment belonged to both of them.
2025 is already off to a great start for Lane Kiffin and daughter Landry. These are the moments they’ll cherish more than the game.
