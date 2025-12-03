Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off LSU gold workout fit on baller NYC trip

With Lane Kiffin officially the head coach of the LSU Tigers, his daughter Landry Kiffin continues to rub it in to Ole Miss Rebels fans like with her latest fit.

Lane broke hearts in Oxford, Mississippi, after six seasons and leaving before the team’s first College Football Playoff game.

His daughter, who was the biggest Ole Miss fan including this all-red stunning fit for the Florida Gators game — and the reason dad stayed to coach when the Auburn Tigers came calling in 2022 — has been a lot about LSU this season before dad even made his decision.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

The 20-year-old real estate major at Mississippi caused a stir the week Ole Miss was playing LSU as she hard launched her relationship with Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks. She’d then be seen at several of Weeks’ games over dad’s while she rocked custom looks like her white-tiger stunner at Alabama.

Whit Weeks/Instagram

She then was seen at an LSU booster club meeting right before dad’s chose to leave Ole Miss for Baton Rouge.

After attending Lane’s introductory press conference where she and mom Layla Kiffin turned heads with their bold fits, she bolted off with Weeks, flaunting a baller New York City trip.

While there, she showed off this LSU color workout fit as she and Weeks went shopping.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

At least he was a gentlemen and carried her bags.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It’s also looking like Landry will not be returning to Ole Miss — sadly she’d probably be vilified now like dad.

She no doubt will be a hit a dad’s games in Death Valley next season.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

