Lane Kiffin reposts ex-wife Layla’s ‘blondes have more fun’ stunner with friends
It’s been a big last month for Layla Kiffin celebrating her daughter’s birthday, the holidays, her own giant birthday bash, all while possibly reconciling with ex-husband Lane Kiffin.
The ex-wife of the Ole Miss Rebels coach had an epic time for daughter Landry Kiffin’s 20th birthday, rocking sassy fits with her while posing with Lane, and then hitting up New York City where she danced in the streets with Landry and other daughter Presley Kiffin, 18.
The family then got together to celebrate Christmas back in California where Lane reposted a cute Christmas photo from Layla.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley is USC official in Trojans fit next to her mom
Layla then had a fairytale “bday princess” party where she stunned in her dress — as did Landry in her elegant look — and where Lane presented her with a birthday surprise before he shared a love note that seemed to confirm their reconciliation.
Lane then shared this post of Layla from her Instagram account out with friends with the caption, “Blondes have more fun…🥰”
Layla is the second to the right looking amazing in case you couldn’t find the correct blonde.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry does awkward ‘Kill Bill’ bathrobe to fairytale makeover
While Lane is coaching in Mississippi and daughter Landry goes to school at Ole Miss, Presley and son Knox, 16, live with mom in California.
The couple met while they were both working at the University of Tennessee. Layla was an assistant volleyball coach, and Lane was the offensive coordinator for the football team. They divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids.
Will Layla join Lane and Landry for blondes fun in Oxford next season? Fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what will happen next. Lane certainly seems to be playing offense with Layla, which he’s very good at.
