Lane Kiffin's ex-wife Layla is fairytale 'bday princess' in Landry's adorable post
Lane Kiffin is everywhere these days his ex-wife Layla Kiffin is, fueling rumors the two have officially reconciled. He certainly didn’t miss her big birthday bash where the couple’s daughter Landry had the most adorable post for mom in what could end up being a fairytale story.
Layla and Lane were together for Landry’s epic 20th birthday bash where mom and daughter outshined dad in sassy fits, and then when she danced on the New York streets with Landry and their other daughter Presley.
They then spent the holidays together before Lane had to go win the Gator Bowl with his Ole Miss Rebels on January 3 where Landry and him shared a heartwarming moment. It was then back to California to be part of Layla’s birthday celebration where he gave her a birthday surprise after earlier deleting a birthday post.
While Lane shared a picture from Layla’s big birthday celebration, Landry showed off the most adorable post of mom in her “Bday princess” look.
It’s obvious where both Landry and Presley get their good looks and style from.
Lane and Layla met while they were both working at the University of Tennessee where she was an assistant volleyball coach, and he was the offensive coordinator for the football team. They were married for 12 years until divorcing in 2016. They have three children together: Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and son Knox, 16.
With Landry already at Ole Miss and Presley off to college next year at USC to play volleyball, the couple still has Knox in high school where he stars as a quarterback in Southern California. Would Layla move to be with Lane? It certainly would be a fairytale ending for “Princess Layla.”
