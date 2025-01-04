Lane Kiffin flaunts birthday surprise for ex-wife Layla after deleting previous post
Lane Kiffin’s odd night on social media ended with him posting photos with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin for her birthday.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach has fueled rumors lately he has reconciled with his ex since being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids with their joint birthday festivities for daughter Landry, 20, and their family Christmas fun in California.
Oddly, for Layla’s 51st birthday, Lane posted a hug picture of the two together that he then deleted after his other daughter Presley, 18, had an awkward reaction to the post.
He then followed it up by posting more pictures together sitting next to her at her 51st birthday dinner and surprising her with a cake that he presented.
That certainly looks like the two are happy regardless if they are back together or not.
They also have a third child, Knox, 16, who is a star quarterback in high school in Southern California. With Landry at Ole Miss with dad, and Presley going to USC where she is playing volleyball as seen in these uniform pictures, would Layla move to Oxford, Mississippi to be with Lane again? Fans are very intrigued by the possibility.
The couple met while they were both working at the University of Tennessee. Layla was an assistant volleyball coach, and Lane was the offensive coordinator for the football team.
They certainly would be the talk of college football like his good buddy Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian at Texas should they get back together by next season. Photos like Layla’s birthday night sure fuel the rumors it could be true.
