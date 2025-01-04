The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin flaunts birthday surprise for ex-wife Layla after deleting previous post

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach was with his ex-wife for her 51st birthday after all.

Matt Ryan

Lane Kiffin calls a time out during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Lane Kiffin calls a time out during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s odd night on social media ended with him posting photos with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin for her birthday.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach has fueled rumors lately he has reconciled with his ex since being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids with their joint birthday festivities for daughter Landry, 20, and their family Christmas fun in California.

Oddly, for Layla’s 51st birthday, Lane posted a hug picture of the two together that he then deleted after his other daughter Presley, 18, had an awkward reaction to the post.

He then followed it up by posting more pictures together sitting next to her at her 51st birthday dinner and surprising her with a cake that he presented.

Layla Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram
Layla Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

That certainly looks like the two are happy regardless if they are back together or not.

They also have a third child, Knox, 16, who is a star quarterback in high school in Southern California. With Landry at Ole Miss with dad, and Presley going to USC where she is playing volleyball as seen in these uniform pictures, would Layla move to Oxford, Mississippi to be with Lane again? Fans are very intrigued by the possibility.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Jan. 3, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach hugs his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, a in since-deleted post. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

The couple met while they were both working at the University of Tennessee. Layla was an assistant volleyball coach, and Lane was the offensive coordinator for the football team.

They certainly would be the talk of college football like his good buddy Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian at Texas should they get back together by next season. Photos like Layla’s birthday night sure fuel the rumors it could be true.

