Lauren Betts, sister Sienna do locker room duo dance in UCLA practice uniforms

The Betts sisters will be a force for the Bruins next season on and off the court.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts went over-the-top to get her 5-star recruit sister to choose the UCLA Bruins. Now, the All-American center teamed up with the incoming-freshman Sienna Betts for a duo locker room dance in their practice jerseys.

Lauren has had quite the summer dramatically changing up her look, and attending a USWNT soccer game where she posed in a photo where a player had to jump to look normal with the 6-foot-7 star.

She’s also been hanging with little sis as they had fun recreating a childhood photo, and then went out in matching styles.

RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts rocks cutoff jean shorts with blazer top in bold fit

Sienna and Lauren Betts
The Betts sister pose for official UCLA photos. / Lauren Betts/Instagram

The two just teamed in the locker room with the practice UCLA unis for a fun duo dance.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts towers over UConn star Azzi Fudd, sister Sienna in NYC

Lauren and Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram
Lauren and Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

That’s instant chemistry right there.

While Lauren was a beast for the Bruins averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while also taking home the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, her 6-foot-4 sister out of Colorado was the McDonald’s All-America Game MVP.

Sienna Betts
Sienna at the McDonald’s All-American Game / Sienna Betts/Instagram

They already look like they will be a force together on and off the court.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

