Lauren Betts, sister Sienna do locker room duo dance in UCLA practice uniforms
Lauren Betts went over-the-top to get her 5-star recruit sister to choose the UCLA Bruins. Now, the All-American center teamed up with the incoming-freshman Sienna Betts for a duo locker room dance in their practice jerseys.
Lauren has had quite the summer dramatically changing up her look, and attending a USWNT soccer game where she posed in a photo where a player had to jump to look normal with the 6-foot-7 star.
She’s also been hanging with little sis as they had fun recreating a childhood photo, and then went out in matching styles.
RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts rocks cutoff jean shorts with blazer top in bold fit
The two just teamed in the locker room with the practice UCLA unis for a fun duo dance.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts towers over UConn star Azzi Fudd, sister Sienna in NYC
That’s instant chemistry right there.
While Lauren was a beast for the Bruins averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while also taking home the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, her 6-foot-4 sister out of Colorado was the McDonald’s All-America Game MVP.
They already look like they will be a force together on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
