Livvy Dunne makes out with her giant dog Roux playfully in bed
Paul Skenes might get jealous with Livvy Dunne's latest TikTok post.
Looking comfy in bed together, the LSU Tigers gymnast super senior and social media star Dunne had only one love in her life tonight: their White Golden Retriever Roux. Also known as English Cream Golden Retrievers, the NIL queen captioned it simply, "My queen Roux #dog #puppy #englishcream."
The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model can't stop kissing Roux, who's happy to reciprocate with lots of licking, wearing a pink handkerchief. Fans usually are in awe of Dunne for most of her posts. In this case, Roux outshined her owner.
"Roux is absolutely adorable! 🐾," wrote one user. "Such a beautiful pup!" Another one added, "Roux is absolutely stunning! English Creams are just the best, and she’s a perfect example of why!"
Another commenter had a great joke about Dunne's boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who showed zero emotion winning MLB's NL Rookie of the Year. "The dog showed more emotion that Paul did 😂😂😂😂."
Dunne continues to live her best life as she builds her brand empire while enjoying her last year of college. Roux for her part also hit the jackpot, making out with her owner and flying in private jets together.
As a matter of fact, Roux is living the greatest life.
