The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne makes out with her giant dog Roux playfully in bed

The social media influencer and LSU gymnast loves boyfriend Paul Skenes, but maybe their 'queen' White Golden Retriever is tied for the top spot.

Matthew Graham

Apr 20, 2024; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne watches as her team warms up on vault before the start of the 2024 Women's National Championship
Apr 20, 2024; LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne watches as her team warms up on vault before the start of the 2024 Women's National Championship / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes might get jealous with Livvy Dunne's latest TikTok post.

Looking comfy in bed together, the LSU Tigers gymnast super senior and social media star Dunne had only one love in her life tonight: their White Golden Retriever Roux. Also known as English Cream Golden Retrievers, the NIL queen captioned it simply, "My queen Roux #dog #puppy #englishcream."

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's stunning jersey banger fit unintentionally trolls LSU football

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model can't stop kissing Roux, who's happy to reciprocate with lots of licking, wearing a pink handkerchief. Fans usually are in awe of Dunne for most of her posts. In this case, Roux outshined her owner.

"Roux is absolutely adorable! 🐾," wrote one user. "Such a beautiful pup!" Another one added, "Roux is absolutely stunning! English Creams are just the best, and she’s a perfect example of why!"

Another commenter had a great joke about Dunne's boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who showed zero emotion winning MLB's NL Rookie of the Year. "The dog showed more emotion that Paul did 😂😂😂😂."

RELATED: Livvy Dunne flaunts tan lines in 'busy day' string-bikini selfie

Livvy Dune, Roux
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne, Roux
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup free selfie in LSU locker room

Livvy Dunne, Roux
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dunne continues to live her best life as she builds her brand empire while enjoying her last year of college. Roux for her part also hit the jackpot, making out with her owner and flying in private jets together.

As a matter of fact, Roux is living the greatest life.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships