Livvy Dunne flexes sweet LSU leotard in locker room selfie
Livvy Dunne is back to training after a crazy week with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The fifth-year senior is preparing to help the LSU Lady Tigers defend their first-ever gymnastics national championship, but has quite the life outside of athletics. Last weekend, Dunne and Skenes flew to Pittsburgh with their giant dog Rioux aboard a private jet where Skenes was honored by the Steelers crowd for his incredible rookie season pitching for the Pirates. It was Dunne, however, who stole the show in her perfect game day fit.
After that, Skenes was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year award on live TV where Dunne once again upstaged him with her reaction and her sizzling firetruck-red dress.
When she got back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the first thing the 22-year-old did was get in some sun in a spotted bikini showing off her tan lines before posting the workout toll of her intense cardio while makeup-free.
In her lastest post, she flaunted a sweet LSU leotard for a locker room selfie.
She said, “last intrasquad of the fall 😱.” Then Dunne showed off her crazy moves on the balance beam with great success.
Dunne is looking good whether she’s at practice or off jetting around the country.
