Livvy Dunne’s flashy LSU leotard post upstaged by sister Julz’s ‘crunk’ hilarity
Livvy Dunne wrote on her most recent Instagram post the following: “A fabulous day to be a tiger 🐯.” She’s certainly had a fabulous five years being one. We’re learning she’s not always the center of attention in her family, however.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer has become a key part of the defending national champion Lady Tigers team, wowing in three consecutive meets including last week’s crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida.
Through her journey, her sister Julz Dunne, 23, has been the 22-year-old Livvy’s No. 1 fan. She’s been seen recently at Livvy’s meets and gone viral with her gold LSU cowgirl fit, and stole her spotlight during a team celebration photo.
After crushing a leotard selfie post with the above aforementioned caption, Julz took notice and weighed in with a hilarious comment.
First the photo Livvy posted:
Then the, “Stand up and get crunk” comment that Livvy loved. Even mama Kat Dunne got in on the comment action there.
The term “crunk” refers to getting crazy drunk as made popular by the Ying Yang Twins in the early 2000s. It was big in the South and rappers like Lil Jon used it for his album name, “Crunk Juice.”
Livvy and the Lady Tigers travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday where Julz always has the potential to upstage her little sister.
