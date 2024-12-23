Livvy Dunne shares rare photos with mom in her Christmas NYC adventure
It takes a village to build a NIL multi-million dollar empire. Especially as a gymnast not named Simone Biles.
Livvy Dunne has proven that out, transforming her bubbly personality and girl-next-door good lucks into a social media brand machine that hit hyperdrive once NIL came into college athletics. The 22-year-old LSU gymnast, slaying her fits on the mat too, has always said it's a family business, especially giving recognition to her mother Katherine and older sister Julz (Julianna).
So when Dunne, Julz, and Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes left Belmar, New Jersey, where the first-ever collegiate athlete Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gifted her mom a brand new beach house, bolted for New York City, it looks like Momma Dunne made the trip as well.
Like any good tourist in NYC during the Christmas holidays, they hit the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and then Dunne also shared a fun photo on Snapchat of mom and daughter grabbing some coffee.
The social media superstar has had quite a whirlwind tour this holiday season, graduating from LSU in a white minidress stunner, hitting home, then hitting all the Big Apple hot spots with her boyfriend and family.
For Katherine, she probably is the proudest mother in the city.
