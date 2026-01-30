LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Causes Stir Flaunting Ole Miss Fit With Wife Layla

Lane Kiffin is “the best version” of himself and celebrated five years of sobriety today, January 30, 2026. He did so with a picture of himself in an Ole Miss Rebels fit alongside wife Layla Kiffin that is sure to irk Mississippi fans.

The new LSU Tigers head coach broke the hearts of Ole Miss fans when he decided to leave at the end of November after leading the team to the College Football Playoff. He settled on a seven-year, $91 million deal with some insane perks.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Since then, he’s trolled his former team and fans before LSU’s bowl game, made a bunch of money off their CFP run, and congratulated them after their heartbreaking loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

There’s never a dull moment with Lane Kiffin and he’s doing him.

He also has his family back together after being married to Layla for 12 years and divorcing in 2016.

Last year we saw Layla at Ole Miss games rocking head-turning looks like this Egg Bowl thigh-high boots stunner, and posing with daughter Landry Kiffin in all-white victory fits. She also was there supporting their son Knox at his high school football games.

Layla and Knox at an Oxford High football game. | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Now, the Kiffins are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as seen together at Lane’s first press conference as head coach.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On his five-year sobriety anniversary, Lane had this heartfelt message and picture with his arm around wife Lyla while he’s rocking the Rebels gear.

Welp 5 years ago today, I made a decision that would change my life and many others around me. I want to say to anyone that has something holding you back from being the best version of yourself you CAN do it!! It won’t be easy AT ALL, but I promise you it will be worth it. 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/go4uogcjLo — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 30, 2026

No doubt, Ole Miss fans are over seeing him in their colors, but let the man have his moment.

This isn’t about Kiffin’s business decisions today, though, it’s about a man who got his life and family back together.

Congrats to Lane on his accomplishments and his happiness, and here’s to many more years on his life’s journey.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

