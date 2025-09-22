Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gets cozy with Jaxson Dart lookalike in 'happy' post
UPDATE: The Jaxson Dart lookalike Landry Kiffin is posing with happens to be LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks, who just confirmed the two are dating. Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels team plays Weeks’ LSU squad on Saturday. He still looks a lot like Dart.
Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels off to a 4-0 start and an AP ranking of No. 13. His daughter Landry Kiffin, who is a student at the college, has gone viral for her game-day fits along with the team’s victories. Her latest post may have you doing a double take for a whole different reason.
The 20-year-old Landry is super close to dad like their pilates workout selfie together, and them hugging after a big win in a sweet moment. He even appears in her TikTok videos like the one where he trolled her spending habits.
Landry has been rocking the fits this season like her white-out look in the home opener where she also posed with mom Layla Kiffin, and then her jaw-dropping Rebels-black shorts look in Saturday’s blowout win over the Tulane Green Wave.
On Monday, Landry would post another amazing look in her blue dress with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters where she wrote, “happy :)” on it.
Within her photo dump, however, was this gem getting cozy with a boy in her Saturday game-day outfit.
While we don’t know who this guy is or why he’s in her “happy” post, it is noticeable how much he looks like former Ole Miss and current New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Pretty funny. If Landry is indeed dating him, dad Lane is known to troll her and Dart, so maybe it will become a running joke.
No. 13 Ole Miss hosts the No. 4 LSU Tigers on Saturday night in a huge SEC matchup. Will Landry and the Dart lookalike be together for the game?
