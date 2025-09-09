Chargers' Justin Herbert gets lofty 'MVP' praise
Because it happened on Friday night and was drowned by the crazy game in Buffalo Sunday night, the Los Angeles Chargers' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil seems like ages ago. But a victory that significant is still finding a way to resonate and reverberate throughout the NFL.
ESPN's Mike Greenberg hopped aboard the Chargers' bandwagon over the weekend, and now Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer is also looking for a seat.
In the wake of the 27-21 victory in which Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert demonstrably outplayed Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes, Breer says the win is "worth your attention."
"It looks like Jim Harbaugh might be doing what he did with the University of San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers and Michigan," Breer writes. "But coming out of the team’s massive 27–21 win over the nine-time defending AFC West champions, more specifically, this is about the guy Harbaugh’s been so openly smitten with since the minute he landed in Los Angeles 20 months ago."
That guy, of course, is Herbert. Breer interviewed Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who had the highest of compliments for his quarterback.
“It’s MVP level,” Roman said. “That’s a big-time game and he played about as good as you can."
Herbert threw three touchdowns, committed zero turnovers and sealed the deal with a 19-yard scramble. It's a performance that's not being lost on the NFL.
