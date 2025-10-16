The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion hangs with Klay Thompson’s mom at Mavericks-Lakers game

The rapper was there to support her NBA star boyfriend in Los Angeles along with his mother Julie Thompson.

Matt Ryan

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion / IMAGO / WENN

Things seem to be going well for Klay Thompson in his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion as she showed up in LA to watch him play for the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game, and she did it while sitting with his mom.

Thompson, 35, and Megan Pete (her real name), 30, hard launched their relationship over the summer in July and have been seen doing couples activities like taking Thompson’s boat out to sea where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and hit the gym together where he got frisky with her. She even cooked for him a crazy food combo that’s his “favorite.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson with cute detail you missed

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson on his boat / Klay Thompson/Instagram

They were recently seen in a cuddle photo ending any rumors of a breakup. She even posted a video from a new song where Thompson was in the teaser she posted.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t notice Klay Thompson taking selfie on chill beach day

Further showing how close they’ve gotten was evident at Wednesday night’s Mavericks vs. Lakers game where she sat courtside with Klay’s mom Julie Thompson.

Thompson is in his second season in Dallas after spending his first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors where he won four championships as the other “Splash Brother” to Stephen Curry.

With the regular season a week away, we will likely be seeing more of Pete at Thompson’s games.

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
@theestallion/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships