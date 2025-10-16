Megan Thee Stallion hangs with Klay Thompson’s mom at Mavericks-Lakers game
Things seem to be going well for Klay Thompson in his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion as she showed up in LA to watch him play for the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game, and she did it while sitting with his mom.
Thompson, 35, and Megan Pete (her real name), 30, hard launched their relationship over the summer in July and have been seen doing couples activities like taking Thompson’s boat out to sea where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and hit the gym together where he got frisky with her. She even cooked for him a crazy food combo that’s his “favorite.”
They were recently seen in a cuddle photo ending any rumors of a breakup. She even posted a video from a new song where Thompson was in the teaser she posted.
Further showing how close they’ve gotten was evident at Wednesday night’s Mavericks vs. Lakers game where she sat courtside with Klay’s mom Julie Thompson.
Thompson is in his second season in Dallas after spending his first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors where he won four championships as the other “Splash Brother” to Stephen Curry.
With the regular season a week away, we will likely be seeing more of Pete at Thompson’s games.
