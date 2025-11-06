Cooper Flagg drops depressing quote after Mavericks drop to 2-6 with loss to Pelicans
When the Dallas Mavericks landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg was a little conflicted at first, but he quickly grew to welcome the opportunity to join a team that was a year removed from the NBA Finals, had three future Hall of Famers as teammates, and another one as a head coach. After all, he wasn't used to losing, and the Mavericks believed they could contend immediately.
Two weeks into the season, the Dallas Mavericks are 2-6 with losses to the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. They are dead last in the Western Conference, have the worst offensive rating in the NBA, score the fewest points per game, and allow the most points in the paint. That's a horrific combination.
Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans was a new low. Cooper Flagg had one of his better games, putting up 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks, including a massive poster alley-oop, but he also missed the game-tying shot in the final five seconds.
After the game, Cooper Flagg admitted that this is definitely something he's not used to. “For me it’s the most I’ve lost since… you know, I think ever,” he said. "It's obviously a lot different, you have to adapt to just playing more games and getting used to that, but I wouldn't say anybody's happy... Just speaking personally, it's not fun to just keep losing games."
Cooper Flagg Wanted To Avoid Losing, But Found It Anyway
Cooper Flagg's family was concerned with how he would react if he ended up on a team like the Utah Jazz or the Washington Wizards, who aren't looking to be successful right away. The Mavericks at least acted like they wanted to be, but it's becoming clearer that any vision of contending was a mistake. So they were happy when the Mavericks jumped up.
This team lacks the playmaking and shooting needed to really be a contender. If they still had an other-worldly playmaker like Luka Doncic, it would work, but Flagg isn't that kind of playmaker. No one is. Dallas is really in need of a total teardown, but that won't happen with Nico Harrison still running the team.
Harrison has just become a dark cloud hanging over the franchise, and it seems like nothing good will happen until he's gone. We can't even enjoy a player like Flagg because Harrison believed this roster could be good enough on offense to contend, but they are DREADFUL on that side of the ball.
