Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Klay Thompson’s Ridiculously Pricey Birthday Gift For Her

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Klay Thompson’s birthdays are just a week apart. While she went all out for his big 36th, he may have one-uped her with his ridiculously expensive gift on her 31st.

The Dallas Mavericks star Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete —hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Off Wild Birthday Surprise For Klay Thompson

Meg Thee Stallion cooked for her boyfriend Klay and his family for Thanksgiving ❤️



Klay says it was a "10 out of 10" and Klay's dad, Mychal, told Meg she 'could open her own restaurant' 👀💯



(Via @theestallion) pic.twitter.com/SojmuT9Zbd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2025

For Klay’s birthday on Feb 8, Megan went all out in her polka-dot birthday dress for him, and then had a huge surprise in the form of a private Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert for him.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild Fit Stuns at Mavs Game as Klay Reveals Flip Phone

Klay and Megan have a tropical birthday getaway

For Megan’s big day on February 15, the couple got away during the NBA All-Star weekend for a tropical getaway where they were seen on a boat and the beach.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson | Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

She’d then rock this beautiful, eye-catching dress and write on Instagram, “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥺 A time was definitely had 🌴🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY ⚓”

His baller gift to her

Later in the photos she’d drop her big birthday surprise with a brand new Bentley Thomspon got her with the bow on it.

Megan Thee Stallion with her Bentley | Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion with her birthday gift. | Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

That’s the Bentley Flying Spur that starts at around $275k, but no doubt he got it customized and droppped high $300ks or more most likely.

Thompson makes $16.67 million per year in salary with the Mavericks in his 13th NBA season.

What a birthday gift from Klay to Megan.

Klay Thompson with Megan Thee Stallion. | Klay Thompson/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex