Megan Thee Stallion sneaks into Klay Thompson's boat adventures lying on his lap
Shaquille O'Neal gave Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson "six weeks" as a couple.
Now we're coming up on two months since the Grammy winning rapper and songwriter melted social media when Klay randomly appeared in the background of her poolside photo, and the couple soon thereafter confirmed that they were officially a couple.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure
Since then, the Golden State Warriors legend and current Dallas Mavericks shooting guard have spent all summer documenting their adventures together, and each time it's adorable overload.
The good times continued as the four-time NBA champion shared his Captain Klay experiences on his new boat off the coast of Newport Beach, California, where the 35-year-old Splash Brother spends most of the off-season.
"I truly believe the ocean heals the mind , body and soul 🙌🏽 🌊 🛥️ 🤿 #seacaptain," Thompson wrote.
RELATED: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit with one regret
Buried in the carousel post was Megan Thee Stallion, 30, chilling on his lap at dusk while looking at her phone.
It's clear that Thompson and Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, are smitten, and they hilariously catalog all their dates, like the "Savage" hitmaker going golfing for the first time, or cooking Klay an unusual southern delicacy.
Soon Thompson will have to report back to reality as Mavericks training camp starts at the end of September.
Until then, let the endless summer continue for Klay and Megan!
