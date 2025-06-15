Michael Jordan’s son Marcus has new model girlfriend
Being Michael Jordan’s son has to be hard living in the shadow of your super famous dad. It also has its perks being famous and being able to date a model as Marcus Jordan is doing now.
The 34-year-old son of the NBA legend played college basketball at University of Central Florida, averaging 12.3 points per game from 2009-2012, but never made it to the pros like his dad. He graduated college with a degree in hospitality management and co-founded the Heir Jordan foundation with brother Jeffrey as well as a sneakers business.
Marcus has also had his legal troubles, making news when he arrested in February on DUI and drug charges after police found his car stuck on the railroad tracks and he was visibly impaired. Again, it’s hard to have all eyes on you.
All the cameras were on him again, but this time was with model Ashlet Stevenson in Miami in some steamy beach photos of the two together.
Not much is known about Stevenson except for the fact she’s an up-and-coming model. Here’s one of her posts on her Instagram.
She’s certainly getting her name out there now.
Michael had three children, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine with his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, and his younger twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with current wife, Yvette Prieto.
Hopefully, Marcus is happy and healthy — at the end of the day that’s what matters.
