The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus has new model girlfriend

The 34-year-old son of the NBA legend is seen in Miami at the beach with his girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Then Central Florida Knights guard Marcus Jordan during the game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum.
Then Central Florida Knights guard Marcus Jordan during the game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum. / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Being Michael Jordan’s son has to be hard living in the shadow of your super famous dad. It also has its perks being famous and being able to date a model as Marcus Jordan is doing now.

The 34-year-old son of the NBA legend played college basketball at University of Central Florida, averaging 12.3 points per game from 2009-2012, but never made it to the pros like his dad. He graduated college with a degree in hospitality management and co-founded the Heir Jordan foundation with brother Jeffrey as well as a sneakers business.

RELATED: Michael Jordan's mystery NBC Sports salary has hidden detail overlooked

Michael Jordan
Dad won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Marcus has also had his legal troubles, making news when he arrested in February on DUI and drug charges after police found his car stuck on the railroad tracks and he was visibly impaired. Again, it’s hard to have all eyes on you.

All the cameras were on him again, but this time was with model Ashlet Stevenson in Miami in some steamy beach photos of the two together.

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s $70 million jet has insane custom paint job glistening in the sun

Not much is known about Stevenson except for the fact she’s an up-and-coming model. Here’s one of her posts on her Instagram.

She’s certainly getting her name out there now.

Michael had three children, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine with his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, and his younger twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Hopefully, Marcus is happy and healthy — at the end of the day that’s what matters.

Marcus Jorda
Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships