New mom Brittany Mahomes shares special moment with Patrick at Chiefs-Texans

Just days after having the couple’s third child, the wife of the Kansas City quarterback shows up for the team’s playoff game in a custom No. 15 coat.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes just welcomed new baby Golden Raye to the world on Sunday, but incredibly she wasn’t missing husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game on Saturday vs. the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old Brittany and Patrick announced the birth of their baby girl in the most adorable social media post ever. It’s the couple’s third child with Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Lavon “Bronze”, 2.

While Patrick strolled into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an all-denim fit that had an epic “Golden” caption from the Chiefs on a post that had Brittany dying laughing, Brittany showed up and showed out in a custom No. 15 Mahomes tribute coat. It was all about the pregame kiss she shared with her QB man, however.

What a moment between the two.

Brittany and Patrick, who were high school sweethearts, have been married since 2022.

Meanwhile back home, baby Golden can enjoy the Chiefs playoff game in her new nursery with special golden touches throughout it that Brittany shared.

Patrick and the Chiefs are going for their third consecutive Super Bowl win — a feat that’s never been done in NFL history. He certainly shared a winning moment with his wife before Saturday’s game even kicked off.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

