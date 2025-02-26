The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NHL star Adrian Kempe, wife Sian Nickson reveal 'surprise' wedding

Sian Nickson, the longtime partner and now wife of Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe, revealed a 'surprise' wedding and the couple's rings.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe reacts after a shot attempt during a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe reacts after a shot attempt during a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
It's been a big month for hockey. The NHL regular season is back in full swing after the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and we're learning what went down during the league's break.

For Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, it meant a major life moment in an "unconventional" way.

The right winger's longtime partner Sian Nickson revealed on social media that the couple exchanged their vows and held a "surprise" wedding.

Sian posted several photos on social media, with bouquets, a black-and-white photo of the couple showing off their wedding garb, two boxes sealed with red wax stamps, and a close-up of their rings, including one Cartier LOVE ring.

"We love an unconventional event," she wrote.

NHL WAG Sian Nickson, wife of Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe
Sian Nickson / Instagram

NHL WAG Sian Nickson, wife of Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe
Sian Nickson / Instagram

What a special moment.

The comments were filled with congratulatory messages from family and friends, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, and even the Kings organization.

NHL WAG Sian Nickson, wife of Los Angeles Kings star Adrian Kempe
Sian Nickson / Instagram

This season, the 28-year-old forward from Sweden has totaled 48 points with 25 goals and 23 assists for the 31-17-7 Kings.

Los Angeles returns to action on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. The puck is set to drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.

