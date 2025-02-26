NHL star Adrian Kempe, wife Sian Nickson reveal 'surprise' wedding
It's been a big month for hockey. The NHL regular season is back in full swing after the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, and we're learning what went down during the league's break.
For Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, it meant a major life moment in an "unconventional" way.
The right winger's longtime partner Sian Nickson revealed on social media that the couple exchanged their vows and held a "surprise" wedding.
Sian posted several photos on social media, with bouquets, a black-and-white photo of the couple showing off their wedding garb, two boxes sealed with red wax stamps, and a close-up of their rings, including one Cartier LOVE ring.
"We love an unconventional event," she wrote.
What a special moment.
The comments were filled with congratulatory messages from family and friends, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, and even the Kings organization.
This season, the 28-year-old forward from Sweden has totaled 48 points with 25 goals and 23 assists for the 31-17-7 Kings.
Los Angeles returns to action on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. The puck is set to drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.
