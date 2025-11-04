Nick Saban's wife Terry scolds Alabama legend with two words after his annoyed look
Nick Saban's surly demeanor is legendary, just as much as his seven national championships.
But like many husbands, the one person that he'll listen to, especially when the 74-year-old Alabama Crimson Tide coaching legend acts up, is his wife, affectionately known as Ms. Terry.
Saban celebrated his 74th birthday on Halloween, which is somehow hilarious given how many folks he's scared over the years with his no-nonsense attitude, but when it was finally time to celebrate his annual lap around the sun, which looks like something, not surprisingly, the ESPN "College GameDay" celebrity does not seem to enjoy, Saban's better half gathered the family to sing "Happy Birthday."
The GOAT college football coach was relaxing on his lounge chair on a lazy Sunday watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the BUffalo Bills when Ms. Terry, his college sweetheart when they both attended Kent State, surprised him with a big cake and candles to blow out, with family members singing "Happy Birthday."
Saban wanted no part of it, to which Ms. Terry scolded him, "Sit up."
It's a perfectly hilarious moment between the two lifelong partners, and their chemistry is on display each weekend on "GameDay," where Ms. Terry has become a star in her own right.
Blame their daughter Kristen, who was the one that originally shared the video.
Saban, who will always be rumored to be a top candidate any time a big school is looking for a new head coach, has been linked to returning to LSU, where he won his first national championship, thanks to one of their most famous alums, Shaquille O'Neal.
But as we know, just like with the Penn State job, Ms. Terry likes the retired "GameDay" life.
So we say, good luck to LSU.
