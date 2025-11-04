The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Saban's wife Terry scolds Alabama legend with two words after his annoyed look

The Alabama Crimson Tide legendary coach will not let anyone tell him what to do, except apparently his wife.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Terry and Nick Saban arrive for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saban Center at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
Aug. 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Terry and Nick Saban arrive for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saban Center at the Tuscaloosa River Market. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nick Saban's surly demeanor is legendary, just as much as his seven national championships.

But like many husbands, the one person that he'll listen to, especially when the 74-year-old Alabama Crimson Tide coaching legend acts up, is his wife, affectionately known as Ms. Terry.

Nick Saban
Oct. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Former Alabama coach Nick Saban smiles as he is on set during ESPN’s College GameDay on location on the Quad at the University of Alabama before the Alabama versus Vanderbilt game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saban celebrated his 74th birthday on Halloween, which is somehow hilarious given how many folks he's scared over the years with his no-nonsense attitude, but when it was finally time to celebrate his annual lap around the sun, which looks like something, not surprisingly, the ESPN "College GameDay" celebrity does not seem to enjoy, Saban's better half gathered the family to sing "Happy Birthday."

The GOAT college football coach was relaxing on his lounge chair on a lazy Sunday watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the BUffalo Bills when Ms. Terry, his college sweetheart when they both attended Kent State, surprised him with a big cake and candles to blow out, with family members singing "Happy Birthday."

Terry Saban
Aug. 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Terry Saban smiles as she poses for photos with groups of people during the Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saban wanted no part of it, to which Ms. Terry scolded him, "Sit up."

It's a perfectly hilarious moment between the two lifelong partners, and their chemistry is on display each weekend on "GameDay," where Ms. Terry has become a star in her own right.

Blame their daughter Kristen, who was the one that originally shared the video.

Saban, who will always be rumored to be a top candidate any time a big school is looking for a new head coach, has been linked to returning to LSU, where he won his first national championship, thanks to one of their most famous alums, Shaquille O'Neal.

Terry Saban, Nick Saban
Aug. 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Terry and Nick Saban arriver for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saban Center at the Tuscaloosa River Market. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But as we know, just like with the Penn State job, Ms. Terry likes the retired "GameDay" life.

So we say, good luck to LSU.

Nick Saban, Terry Saban
Sept. 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Nick Saban and family are honored at halftime with the renaming of the playing surface as Nick Saban Filed at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Terry Saban puts her head on Nick Saban’s shoulder during the ceremony. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

