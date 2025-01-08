Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry picks ‘favorites’ from mom’s epic birthday, NYC
Landry Kiffin is the Kiffin MVP over the last month.
Over the past few weeks, the daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin crushed several fits that started with her epic 20th birthday in an extremely low-cut dress, and then upstaged dad with mom Layla in some sassy looks. From there, her birthday bash continued in New York City where she had an epic shopping spree and then danced in the streets with mom and sister Presley, 18.
After a holidays with the family all together, it was mom’s turn for a birthday where she crushed her fairytale “princess” dress where Landry wore an elegant dress stunner.
The Ole Miss sophomore, who was a bright spot all year with her gamday looks like her Rebels blue polka-dot dress, shared her “favorites 📷“ for the past month on Instagram and didn’t disappoint.
Landry certainly crushed all those looks. On top of those, she even had an awkward Kill Bill bathrobe moment where she changed into a fairytale dress.
While Landry is doing her thing, dad won the Gator Bowl after missing the College Football Playoff and the daughter and father shared a sweet moment after the game.
Even with the bowl win, Landry is still the Kiffin MVP over the past month with her “favorite” fits.
