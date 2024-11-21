SI

Top-Ranked QB Prospect Julian Lewis Commits to Colorado Amid Deion Sanders Rumors

Lewis is ESPN's No. 2 overall high school prospect.

Liam McKeone

Lewis committed to the Buffaloes on the 'Pat McAfee Show'
Lewis committed to the Buffaloes on the 'Pat McAfee Show' / Pat McAfee Show on
In this story:

Amidst numerous rumors Deion Sanders will make the leap to the NFL alongside his son Shadeur next season, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed a massive commitment from a top recruit.

On Thurdsay, Julian "JuJu" Lewis appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and announced his committment to Colorado. Lewis is the No. 2 overall high school prospect on ESPN's 2025 list and recently decommitted from USC.

It's a huge commitment for Sanders. Lewis is a five-star quarterback prospect who is widely considered one of the top young players to come along at the position in recent memory. With Shadeur Sanders set to enter the NFL draft this spring, the QB position is wide-open for the Buffaloes next year. There is a very good chance this commitment means Deion Sanders landed his starting QB for the 2025 season.

It also lends further credence to Sanders's continued quest to shoot down any and all NFL rumors that come his way. Despite plenty of chatter Prime Time has remained consistent in his messaging that he has no plans to leap to the pros.

The Buffaloes are tied for first in the Big 12 with an 8-2 record and were ranked 16th in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Football