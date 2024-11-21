Top-Ranked QB Prospect Julian Lewis Commits to Colorado Amid Deion Sanders Rumors
Amidst numerous rumors Deion Sanders will make the leap to the NFL alongside his son Shadeur next season, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed a massive commitment from a top recruit.
On Thurdsay, Julian "JuJu" Lewis appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and announced his committment to Colorado. Lewis is the No. 2 overall high school prospect on ESPN's 2025 list and recently decommitted from USC.
It's a huge commitment for Sanders. Lewis is a five-star quarterback prospect who is widely considered one of the top young players to come along at the position in recent memory. With Shadeur Sanders set to enter the NFL draft this spring, the QB position is wide-open for the Buffaloes next year. There is a very good chance this commitment means Deion Sanders landed his starting QB for the 2025 season.
It also lends further credence to Sanders's continued quest to shoot down any and all NFL rumors that come his way. Despite plenty of chatter Prime Time has remained consistent in his messaging that he has no plans to leap to the pros.
The Buffaloes are tied for first in the Big 12 with an 8-2 record and were ranked 16th in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.