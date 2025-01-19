Patrick Mahomes, new mom Brittany’s adorable moment with kids after Chiefs win
Just days after having their third child, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes shared a heartfelt pregame kiss when she showed up to the game. They then shared an adorable postgame moment with their kids after the big Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans.
Brittany gave birth to Golden Raye Mahomes on Sunday, January 12, where the couple introduced their new baby girl in the most adorable social media post.
While baby Golden was likely resting in her new custom nursery with golden touches, dad strolled into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an all-denim look that the Chiefs made a “Golden” caption on their Instagram post that had Brittany crying laughing.
Brittany and the couple’s two other kids — three-year-old Sterling Skye and two-year-old Bronze — showed up to see dad go out and win another big playoff game. After the game they watched his press conference and then had an adorable postgame moment all together and left as a family.
Patrick also had another cute moment saying hello to Sterling.
Mom and the kids will be able to watch dad play at least once more as Patrick and the Chiefs will play next Sunday in their seventh straight AFC Championship Game looking to return to the Super Bowl where they would seek the NFL’s first-ever three-peat.
